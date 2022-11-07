Corpus Christi Hooks Season In Review

The Hooks had an up and down 2022 season. Let’s take a look at some of the performances.

2022 Record: 63-74, Texas League South Division

The Hooks got off to a tough start going 9-11 in 20 games in April. May was a struggle too as the Hooks went 10-16 over 26 games. The Hooks turned things around in June going 15-11. July was another rough month as the Hooks finished just 9-15 in 24 games. The Hooks had a better month in August going 13-12 over 25 games. They finished the season going 7-9 in September. Like many of the Astros minor league teams, there were a lot of ups and downs but had some good individual performances.

Here are the team leaders (min 150 AB or 40 IP):

TEAM LEADERS

Hits - Justin Dirden (113)

2B - Justin Dirden (32)

3B - Justin Dirden (5)

HR - Justin Dirden (20)

RBI - Justin Dirden (73)

BA - Justin Dirden (.324)

SB - Grae Kessinger (23)

OPS - Justin Dirden (1.027)

wRC+ - Justin Dirden (157)

IP - Jose Bravo (108.1)

W - Jose Bravo (9)

SV - Devin Conn (7)

SO - Misael Tamarez (122)

ERA - Devin Conn (2.92)

NOTABLES

Justin Dirden, OF

Dirden was an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft and put together a great 2022 season. After having a breakout 2021, the lefty hitter slashed .302/.384/.558 with a system leading 40 doubles. He also had 24 HR and led the system with 101 RBI. Dirden played 92 games in Double-A and 32 games in Triple-A. He should be pushing for a call-up to the Astros next season.

Will Wagner, INF

Wagner was a 2021 draftee and had a good first full season in the Astros organization. Wagner played in 117 games between High-A and Double-A and slashed .261/.374/.394 with 19 2B, 10 HR, 53 RBI. Wagner put up a really good walk rate (13.5%) and strikeout rate (19.7%). He is 24 now and should see some time in Triple-A next year.

Joe Perez, INF

After a breakout performance in 2021, Perez had and up and down season. He made his big league debut early with a call-up due to injuries. He went back down to Double-A and had a .731 OPS before finishing the season in Triple-A, and he finished hot. Perez hit .483 in 8 games in Triple-A to finish off a year where he hit .290 overall in 83 games.

Luke Berryhill, C

Berryhill had a strong season in his second year in the Astros system. The right-hander put together an incredible on-base streak and finished the season with a .380 OBP and 19 2B, 12 HR in 99 games. He had a couple minor injuries but was able to post a .788 OPS.

Misael Tamarez, RHP

Tamarez was up and down in 2022. Overall, he finished with 142 K in 121.1 innings and a 4.30 ERA. He had some trouble with the walks though as he walked 70, good for a 5.2 BB/9. He finished the season in Triple-A and posted a 2.50 ERA. He should start the year in Triple-A next year and will only be 23.