THE HOUSTON ASTROS ARE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!

Every single game was worth it to witness this beautiful night in Houston. In front of their people, almost 43 thousand souls at Minute Maid Park, the Astros reached glory: They just won it all! They’re World Series champions! They’re the best team of the 2022 MLB season and went all the way to their second World Series title in history! The Houston Astros did it again to dominate the baseball world!

En route to history, they defeated the Phillies 4-1 to win the series in six! And all they needed on Saturday night was a productive inning as the Astros scored all of their four runs in the sixth and were lifted by a mammoth three-run, go-ahead home run from Yordan Álvarez. The 450-foot bomb came when Houston was down 1-0 and led pandemonium at MMP!

Álvarez woke up at the right time after going 2-for-19 with no long balls in the first five games of the Fall Classic. But all that matters is he played hero and came clutch when the Astros needed him most

HE CLEARED THE BATTER'S EYE. pic.twitter.com/KbeFebMggH — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

After Yordan’s three-run shot, Christian Vázquez hit an RBI single to make it 4-1, a more-than-enough lead for Houston.

However, this historic victory wouldn’t have been possible without Framber Valdez’s gem on the mound to hold the Phillies to just one run. After pitching 6 1/3 innings of one run in Game 2 to tie the series, Framber went six innings this time and allowed only two hits, one being a solo jack to Kyle Schwarber that accounted for the Phillies’ lone run.

Valdez had a brilliant World Series taking two wins and registering a 1.46 ERA through 12 1/3 innings of six hits, two earned runs, and 18 punchouts.

The bullpen finished the season on a high note as well, going three scoreless innings and surrendering only one hit with no walks and three strikeouts. Former Phillies’ closer Héctor Neris, Bryan Abreu, and Ryan Pressly got the final nine outs to make history.

Finally, manager Dusty Baker reached what seemed to be unreachable for him: leading a team to an MLB championship. After 25 seasons and more than 2.000 regular-season wins, baseball was fair to him. He finally got his trophy after another great year as the Astros’ skipper.

Jeremy Peña was crowned as the World Series Most Valuable Player after a huge series. He became the second rookie to ever win that award – along with Liván Hernández in 1997. Also, the first rookie to get at least one hit in six consecutive World Series games in history.

From the entire Crawfish Boxes staff, we couldn’t be any happier about tonight after a long, long season. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being all the way with us and reading every word we have to say. And, as Dusty Baker said, “what’s next? Party!!!”.

VIDEOS AND BOX SCORE HERE.