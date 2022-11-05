Astros Crawfish Boil: November 5, 2022

I know everyone’s excited about the final game of the postseason (or maybe two if you’re being defeatist or pedantic).

So yeah, I hope everyone’s hyped up for this game. Thing is, with a win tonight, or any result at all tomorrow, the end of the season is nigh. No more baseball. What does everybody do from now until mid-February (or late-March for those not interested in the goings-on at Spring Training)?

Poll What will you be doing from now until Spring training? NFL

NHL

NBA

Just...waiting for baseball. Nothing else is close. vote view results 25% NFL (40 votes)

4% NHL (7 votes)

9% NBA (15 votes)

60% Just...waiting for baseball. Nothing else is close. (95 votes) 157 votes total Vote Now

Astros News

World Series WAGs, over at TMZ.

A lot of fans will be happy to see Mattress Mack throwing out the first pitch tonight.

Astros prospect Matt Ruppenthal was named to the Arizona Fall League All Star team.

Justin Verlander took home two MLB Awards, including the Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Yuli Gurriel says he’ll be ready for Game Six.

Around the MLB

The Yankees will exercise the option on Luis Severino.

Where could Andrew Benintendi wind up?

Anthony Rizzo is opting out. The only team I would like to see him lean out over the plate for (and why isn’t that considered cheating I wonder...) would be Houston. I say that because seeing him do it anywhere at all makes me slightly ill. If he played for Houston, maybe I’d be a bit more forgiving.

Bleacher Report is predicting an Ohtani trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just a reminder that other teams go out and buy titles. Houston grows them.

Golf Digest, of all places, make fun of Colin Coherd’s timely reporting.

Oops! All Astros: John Garcia

John Garcia is a six-foot, 190 lb. right-handed catcher from Santiago, DR. Born on September 25, 2000, Garcia made his first connection with Houston differently than most Dominican prospects, via way of the draft. He was taken in the 19th round in 2022 by the Astros, with the 583rd overall choice. Only three have made the majors after getting picked there, led by Lance Carter (3.2 WAR).

Garcia signed with the Astros to a contract that included a $75,000 bonus out of Grambling State University. An unrated prospect, he made his professional debut with the rookie level FCL Astros Blue on August 13, going 0-for-5 with a pair of whiffs. Over nine games with the rookie club, Garcia went 0-for-22 with three walks and seven strikeouts. Even so, he was promoted to the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers late in the month.

On the last day of August, and his second contest with the Birds, Garcia collected his first hit, a single in a 6-0 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks. In eight games with Fayetteville, he was four-for-23 with three doubles, three RBI, and 11 strikeouts. He finished up with a collected slash line of .089/.226/.156, but don’t let that scare you off. The sample size was small enough to be dismissed by anyone willing to give Garcia a longer look.