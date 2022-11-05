Oops! All Astros: Matthew Barefoot

The Astros had 316 players appear at some level of their system in 2022.

Matthew Barefoot is a six-foot, 205 lb. right-handed outfielder from Dunn, NC. Born on September 20, 1997, he was a sixth-round pick of the Astros in 2019 with the 196th pick off the board. Twelve players have made the majors after getting taken at that spot, led by Tim Wallach (38.5 WAR). Barefoot signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $150,000 signing bonus.

After 23 games for the Tri-City ValleyCats to wet his whistle at the pro level in 2019, Barefoot took a year off, along with the rest of collegiate baseball. The 2021 campaign would see him split the year between the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the High-A Asheville Tourists, and the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. In 101 combined contests between the three affiliates, he slashed .258/.311/.477 with 20 jacks for 68 RBI. He also stole 21 bases in 25 attempts.

The 2022 season would open for Barefoot back with Corpus Christi. In his first appearance, on April 10, he went 0-for-4 with a strike out and a double-play groundball. Not only was it his season debut, but also his season finale. He went on the injured list with a shoulder ailment, and soon thereafter underwent surgery to repair it. He spent the season rehabbing and was ready to return to action just when things were wrapping up.

Look for Barefoot to make up for lost time next season with the Hooks. He could be in the mix for a mid-season roster call up sometime in 2024.