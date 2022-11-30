Oops! All Astros: Zach Dezenzo

We’re looking at all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Zach Dezenzo is a six-foot-four, 220 lb. right-handed infielder (mostly a third baseman) from Canton, OH. Born on May 11, 2000, he was Houston’s 12th round selection in 2022, 373rd off the board out of The Ohio State University.

Twenty percent of draftees out of The Ohio State University make it to the majors, and eight players taken 373rd overall have made it as well. Nick Swisher (21.5 WAR) leads the first fraternity, Joel Piñiero (12.7 WAR) leads the second. Meanwhile, Dezenzo signed to a deal that included a $125,000 signing bonus.

While playing in the Big Ten, Dezenzo slashed .281/.362/.538 in 165 total games, with 38 homers and 131 RBI. After the draft, he was assigned to the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers on August 8. He collected hits in 16 of his first 18 professional contests, including a 14-game hitting streak. He was 18-for-53 with three homers over the streak. On August 13, in a 6-4 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks, he turned in his first three-hit game with two singles and a double.

Joining Fayetteville so late in the season netted Dezenzo only 27 games of playing time, but he made the most of it. He hit .255/.342/.402 with four jacks and 15 RBI, stealing four bases in as many attempts. He drew 12 walks and struck out 37 times over 117 plate appearances in total.

After a stay as short as Dezenzo's, the prospect usually starts the following season at the same level. Dezenzo, however, may be accelerated due to his relative age to the High-A Asheville Tourists to start the 2023 campaign.