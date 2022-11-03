World Series Game 5 Game Thread and Preview. November 3, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies

We all know what happened last night. The Astros went from zeroes to heroes in one night. To getting pounded in the worst pitching performance in World Series history, to pitching the first World Series combined no-hitter.

Here’s a few fun facts about last night’s game taken from this article in today’s Athletic.

In baseball history only four World Series pitchers have gotten past the sixth inning with a no-hitter intact.

In Javier’s last six starts he has allowed only seven hits, for a BA of 0.67.

No pitcher in history has had six straight starts allowing two or fewer hits in each game until Javier last night.

No team in history has has hit five home runs in one game and got no-hit the next.

The Astros have had five games in which the starter allowed no hits and had nine strikeouts. Javier twice and tonight’s pitcher, Justin Verlander. No other team has had five starts like that in the last 35 years.

Of course, we know that as good as tonight’s starter, Verlander has been this year, his World Series struggles have continued in this Series. His World Series career ERA is 6.07, and he got lit for five runs in five innings in Game One last Friday.

A win tonight gives the Astros a 3-2 advantage heading back to Houston, where the Astros only have to win one and the Phils two. Plus, the Astros depth in pitching becomes more important the further into the Series this goes.

I think that whoever wins this game is favored to win here on out.

Expect a short lease on Verlander at the first sign of trouble. After all, Dusty Baker has his own World Series ghosts to exorcise.

The Phillies counter with the pitcher formally known as Thor, Noah Syndergaard. No longer an ace, he will probably only pitch a few innings, and if Verlander runs into trouble, this could be a bullpen game for both teams.

Who would have ever thought that this year’s probable Cy Young winner and first round Hall of Famer could be spoken of as if he were a liability. Such is the depth of Astros pitching.

The lineup will be published when available

Watch the game on Fox and listen on KBME AM 790.