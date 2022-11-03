Oops! All Astros: Roiner Quintana

We’re reviewing each of the players to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Roiner Quintana is a five-foot-11, 157 lb. outfielder from Caracas, VZ. Born on June 20, 2005, he signed his first pro contract with the Astros on April 10 earlier this year. He was later assigned to the DSL Astros Orange squad.

On July 13, Quintana put up his first multiple hit game, collecting a walk, two singles and a double with a pair of runs in a 10-4 loss to the DSL Red Red Sox. On August 6, he hit a three-run homer in a 14-0 drubbing of the DSL KC Stewart.

It’s important to note that Quintana will not turn 18 until the start of the 2023 rookie season. He’s already shown some chops where it counts. He played in a total of 42 games and slashed .209/.298/.330 with 15 bases on balls and 24 strikeouts in 131 plate appearances. He hit 17 singles, three doubles, a triple, and three home runs with 15 RBI, and stole 11 bases in 14 attempts. Of particular note is his damage against left-handers, against whom he slashed .269/.367/.539.