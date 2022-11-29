Astros Crawfish Boxes: November 29, 2022

It’s your Tuesday Boil!

The Astros finally made a dent in the free agent market by signing 2020 American League MVP José Abreu. The deal is reported at three years and $58.5 million, or a $19.5 million AAV. If you go by the 1 WAR = $8 million exchange, then the Astros are expecting roughly 2.5 WAR per season (average).

Oops! All Astros: Rabel Colon

Rabel Colon is a six-foot, 175 lb. lefty-batting righty-throwing outfielder from Santiago, DR. Born on August 29, 2003, he signed his first professional deal with Houston on May 20 this year. He soon afterward reported to his first assignment, the DSL Astros Orange squad.

Colon appeared in 56 games in total for the Orange, collecting multiple hits in nine of them, including three with three. On June 18, in a 15-13 circus win over the DSL CLE Red, he collected two singles, a home run, and a pair of walks with three RBI. On August 15, in a 14-8 win against the DSL CLE Blue, Colon hit a single and a triple, with three RBI.

Over the season, Colon turned in a .280/.378/.429 slashline, with a DSL-leading eight triples. He also hit six doubles and a home run with 18 RBI, leading the Orange with 20 stolen bases (in 24 attempts). In 196 plate appearances, he drew 23 walks and struck out 53 times, ranking second on the team with 72 total bases.

On the defensive side of things, Colon played 181 innings in left field (.943 fielding percentage), 58 innings in right (1.000), and 51 innings in center (1.000). As 2023 will be his age-19 season, Colon may spend another year at the rookie level, but his performance was clearly an echelon above the “average” rookie player. He may start the year with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.