Oops! All Astros: Kedaur Trujillo

We’re reviewing every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season.

Keduar Trujillo is a five-foot-11, 188 lb. right-handed catcher and corner infielder from Maracay, VZ. Born on March 2, 2004, he signed on with Houston’s system for his first professional deal earlier this year.

Trujillo was assigned to the Rookie-Level DSL Astros Orange on July 13. Although he only appeared in a total of 23 contests, he turned in six multiple-hit games, including on August 16. He hit a single, a double, and a homer for two RBI in a 6-4 victory over the DSL CLE Red.

In a very short look, Trujillo was pretty impressive. He slashed .362/.4345/.603 with six doubles and two homers. He totaled 11 RBI and stole six bases in eight attempts. He also walked as many times as he struck out, eight times each over 68 total plate appearances.

Defensively, Trujillo backstopped for 68 1⁄ 3 innings, putting up a .968 fielding percentage and throwing out four-of-19 baserunners trying to take a free bag. He also played 28 frames at first base, taking 19 chances without an error, and two innings at third base, making one error in one chance.

We didn’t really see enough of Trujillo to make any long-term determinations, but the early returns are certainly encouraging. Although he’s still very young as far as these things go, he’s likely earned at least a lateral promotion to the stateside rookie Florida Coast League.