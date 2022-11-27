Astros Crawfish Boil: November 27, 2022

Houston Astros News

Oops! All Astros: Darwin Rosario

Darwin Rosario is a six-foot-three, 180 lb. right-handed reliever from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on June 15, 2000, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on January 15, 2021.

After Rosario was signed, he appeared in four games for the DSL Astros. In 4 1⁄ 3 innings, he walked seven, allowed four hits, including a homer, and eight runs (six earned). He also struck out eight, but ended up on the injured list for most of the season.

This season, Rosario appeared in only one game outside of practice. On August 20, he started and pitched one inning. He faced four batters, walking one, striking out one, and allowing no hits and no runs.

Rosario paints an incomplete picture with this smallest imaginable sample size. I expect we need to see more of him at the rookie level before he appears anywhere else.