Astros Crawfish Boil: November 25, 2022

The Return of the Crawfish Boil: The Morning After

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The Crawfish Boil returns after a one-day hiatus!

Happy Thanksgiving Astro-Land!

Oops! All Astros: Collin Price

Collin Price is a six-foot-six, 205 lb. right-handed catcher and corner outfielder from Suwanee, GA. Born on November 15, 1999, he was Houston’s sixth-round selection in 2022, with the 193rd overall choice out of Mercer State. He agreed to a deal that included a $122,500 signing bonus.

Price joined the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers for his first professional assignment. He started his career with a nine-game hitting streak, banking slash-marks of .387/.457/.581 with seven RBI. On August 3, he hit a pair of doubles with three RBI in an 8-6 win against the Salem Red Sox. On August 21, he put up his first three hit game, collecting a single and two doubles in a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Mudcats.

In total, Price appeared in 19 games for the Peckers, posting a .290/.371/.468 line with two home runs and 10 RBI. He drew seven walks and struck out 17 times. Defensively, he caught 79 innings behind the plate, registering a .980 fielding percentage and throwing out 29 percent of basestealers. He also played five innings in left field and 3 13 in right field without an error.

Price was very good at the Low-A level, and I’d expect we’d see him next season with the High-A Asheville Tourists.

