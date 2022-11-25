Oops! All Astros: Ryan Wrobleski

The Crawfish Boxes are reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system during the 2022 campaign.

Ryan Wrobleski is a six-foot-one, 196 lb. catcher and corner outfielder from Naperville, IL. Born on February 2, 2000, he was chosen by the Astros in the 2022 draft out of Dallas Baptist University. Taken in the 20th and final round, Wrobleski came off the board with the number 613 overall choice, the same spot as five eventual major leaguers. Billy Sample leads the group with a 10.4 career WAR.

Wrobleski peaked as a collegiate athlete in his final year of play, just prior to the draft. He hit .318/.380/.576 with eight round-trippers and 29 RBI over 38 games for the Patriots. He signed with the Astros to a deal that included a $30,000 bonus, according to Baseball Reference.

After signing, Wrobleski was assigned to the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, where he made his professional debut on August 10 in the second game of a doubleheader against the Down East Wood Ducks. An eventual 5-0 victory for the Woodpeckers, Wrobleski began his career with a double and a strikeout over three plate appearances.

By September 1, Wrobleski’s batting average had dropped to .095 with a 32 percent strikeout rate. He then rebounded and ended the season on a still-technically-active five-game hit streak. He was six-for-18 during the streak, and finished the season with a .167/.271/.233 line.

Wrobleski drew six walks and struck out 22 times over 70 plate appearances, with four doubles, three runs scored and a pair of RBI. Defensively, he racked up 112 innings behind the plate, with a .988 fielding percentage and a 15 percent rate of nailing baserunners trying to steal. He also appeared for 36 innings in left field, where he put up a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with four putouts.

After the conclusion of the Low-A season, Wrobleski was added to the roster of the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, but did not appear in a game. He’s still listed as part of their roster, but should probably end up spending most of the 2023 season with the High-A Asheville Tourists.