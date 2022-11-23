Astros Crawfish Boil: November 23, 2022

It’s Today’s Crawfish Boil

Oops! All Astros: Jose Nodal

Jose Nodal is a six-foot-three, 195 lb. left-handed pitcher from Cienfuegos, Cuba. Born on July 15, 2002, Nodal signed his first professional contract with the Astros on March 15, 2019. The 2022 season was Nodal’s third at Houston’s rookie level.

Nodal opened 2022 with the FCL Astros Orange Squad, one of two stateside companions to the two DSL Astros affiliates. He pitched in 14 games for the Oranges, including five starts. In his first appearance, he came in as a reliever to pitch the third, and completed the game. He pitched seven innings and struck out 10, earning the win and allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in a 4-2 win over the FCL Mets on June 7.

On June 25, Nodal started and pitched five scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing three hits in a 6-0 blanking of the FCL Nationals. On July 21, in a 4-3 win over the FCL Mets, he earned a win by pitching four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while whiffing seven. On August 13, he pitched four shutout one-hit innings, walking one and striking out five in a 1-0 loss to the FCL Marlins.

Nodal’s first two rookie seasons were underwhelming, but he put it all together in 2022. He was 5-3 with a 3.18 ERA over a team-second 51 innings. He struck out 53 and walked 21, finishing with a 1.255 WHIP and an opposing slashline of .230/.319/.353. He was also hard to steal on, allowing only four-of-nine runners to find success taking a freebie. He should begin next season with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.