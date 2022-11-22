Astros Crawfish Boil: November 22, 2022

Houston Astros News
Oops! All Astros: Cody Orr
Cody Orr is a six-foot-two, 212 lb. right-handed corner outfielder and third baseman from Rossford, OK. Born on April 2, 1999, he signed with the Astros as an undrafted free agent on June 23, 2020. In his first professional action in 2021, he appeared at both the Low-A level with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists. In 39 games he hit .229/.299/.328 and clubbed two homers with 11 RBI. He also stole 12 bases in 13 attempts.
Orr’s 2022 campaign began with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He started the year with a four-game hitting streak, and eventually collected at least one hit in exactly half of his 78 games through the season. He posted seven two-hit games and a pair of three-hit games. On April 19, in an 8-6 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets, he hit a single and a two-run home run. On August 2, in an 8-4 win against the Salem Red Sox, he hit a pair of singles and a double with one run and one RBI.
Orr slashed a .192/.313/.249 line with the Woodpeckers, with two home runs and 14 RBI. He stole 25 bases in 30 attempts, and drew 37 walks against 90 strikeouts in 310 PA. Defensively, Orr was a jack-of-all-trades, playing 264 innings at third base (.889 fielding percentage), 119 in right field (1.000), 110 in center field (1.000), 97 2⁄3 at second base (.972), 24 in left field (1.000), nine at shortstop (1.000), and three at first base (.750). On August 8, the Astros released Orr. He has not been signed by another organization since then, but is available if any of them wants to drop a flyer.
