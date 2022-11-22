Astros Crawfish Boil: November 22, 2022

Houston Astros News

Houston’s bringing back at least another three of their coaching staff.

The Astros are very serious about getting José Abreu.

Is Houston still trying to sign Willson Contreras?

Jim Crane is unlikely to hire a GM before the end of 2022.

MLB News

Will Carlos Beltran’s role with the Astros hurt his Hall of Fame chances?

The offseason needs for every MLB team.

Not all strikeouts are created equal.

A Rotographs perspective on a few players who could go from zeroes to heroes in 2023.

Why did Bruce Bochy come out of retirement to coach the Rangers?

All the information you need about MLB’s matchups with WBC participants.

Oops! All Astros: Cody Orr

Cody Orr is a six-foot-two, 212 lb. right-handed corner outfielder and third baseman from Rossford, OK. Born on April 2, 1999, he signed with the Astros as an undrafted free agent on June 23, 2020. In his first professional action in 2021, he appeared at both the Low-A level with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists. In 39 games he hit .229/.299/.328 and clubbed two homers with 11 RBI. He also stole 12 bases in 13 attempts.

Orr’s 2022 campaign began with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. He started the year with a four-game hitting streak, and eventually collected at least one hit in exactly half of his 78 games through the season. He posted seven two-hit games and a pair of three-hit games. On April 19, in an 8-6 loss to the Augusta GreenJackets, he hit a single and a two-run home run. On August 2, in an 8-4 win against the Salem Red Sox, he hit a pair of singles and a double with one run and one RBI.