Oops! All Astros: Alfredi Jimenez

We’re taking a second look at each player in the Astros system through 2022.

Alfredi Jimenez is a six-foot-one, 176 lb. right-handed pitcher from Bani, DR. Born on October 19, 1999, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on July 2, 2017. He spent the entirety of his first two seasons with various affiliates at the rookie-level, then split 2021 between the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the High-A Asheville Tourists. Between the two, he struck out 96 and walked 24 over 95 1⁄ 3 innings.

The 2022 campaign would see Jimenez open the year with the Tourists. In his third game of the season, on April 24, he struck out six over five innings, giving up three runs on four hits and zero walks in a 13-6 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. In his next appearance, in a 10-4 loss to the Winston-Salem Dash on April 30, he allowed all 10 runs over 4 2⁄ 3 innings before getting relieved. Soon afterward, he made a visit to the injured list, and remained on it until mid-August.

Jimenez returned to action in a rehab capacity on August 20 with the FCL Astros Blue back at the rookie-level. He only pitched 1 2⁄ 3 innings before the season ended, and did not return to action with any other affiliate.

Including his rehab time, Jimenez allowed an opposing slashline of .347/.371/.633 and a 1.800 WHIP over 21 2⁄ 3 innings in total. He struck out 21 and walked only five.

Jimenez seems to allow a lot of hits, but he also doesn’t walk many batters. He’s still in Houston’s organization, so I suspect he’ll get another look with Asheville in 2023.