Astros No-hit the Phillies in Game 4. Cruise to 5-0 Win

There have only been three no-hitters in the history of post-season baseball. One of them was tonight.

Cristian Javier was unhittable. He pitched six complete, allowing no hits, only two walks, with nine strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Astros, who had been held without scoring a run for 15 innings, broke out in the fifth with five runs, way more than enough to protect the lead for a staff that kept the Phillies guessing all night.

That’s one night after they had hit five home runs.

Baseball. One of the worst pitching performances in World Series history, followed immediately by one of the best.

The Astros broke through against Phils ace Aaron Nola starting with consecutive singles by Chas McCormick, Jose Altuve, and Jeremy Peña. The first run scored anti-climatically on a hit-by-pitch on Yordan Alvarez. The big hit of the game came from a two-run Alex Bregman double against Phils relief ace Jose Alvarado.

Kyle Tucker plated the fourth run on a sac fly, and Yuli Gurriel knocked in run five with a single to left.

We got 5 on it. pic.twitter.com/CEKGTOwque — Houston Astros (@astros) November 3, 2022

The Astros resumed their scoreless inning streak the rest of the game, but who cares?

After Javier left the game in the sixth inning, the bullpen continued the no-hitter. Jose Abreu struck out the side in the seventh inning, Rafael Montero pitched a perfect eighth, and Ryan Pressly cut em down with a hitless ninth with one walk.

Astros pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts and got 91 strikes out of 141 pitches. Javier, true to form, got all but three of his outs from strikeouts, flyouts, or pop-ups. He only allowed one batted ball over 100 MPH.

Turns out the Phillies hitters aren't supermen after all. Now is the time for the Astros hitters to come alive and get this thing over with by winning tomorrow and in Game 6 here in Houston. The Series is now tied 2-2.

Tomorrow’s Game 5 starts at 7:03 in Philadelphia. Justin Verlander pitches for World Series redemption.