Oops! All Astros: Jose Robledo

From now until the beginning of Spring Training, we’re touching on every player to appear in Houston’s system in 2022.

Jose Robledo

Jose Robledo is a five-foot-seven, 188 lb. switch-hitting infielder from Monterrey, MX. Born on September 14, 2003 he signed his first professional deal with Houston on June 24 of this year. He reported to the DSL Astros Blue squad four days later.

Robledo had previously appeared with the Sultanes de Monterrey, in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, where he was one-for-six in three games as a 16-year-old in the 2020-21 campaign. He started his time with the Dominican outfit by going one for his first 15 before picking things up.

On July 8, Robledo collected two singles and a double, scoring twice and knocking one in in a 6-5 win against the DSL KC Stewart squad. On August 11, in a 5-4 win against the DSL A’s, he hit three singles and scored twice.

Robledo appeared in a total of 41 contests for the DSL club, drawing four walks and striking out 38 times in 130 plate appearances. He hit 21 singles, two doubles, one triple, and one home run, with 10 RBI. He also stole eight bases in 10 attempts, finishing with a slash line of .203/.239/.260.