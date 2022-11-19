Astros Crawfish Boil: November 19, 2022

Astros News

Someone wrote something positive about Jose Altuve!

Josh James was non-tendered by Houston.

Jim Duquette predicts that Justin Verlander will sign somewhere for two years and $90 million.

SI.COM on the possibility of Michael Brantley coming back to Houston.

John Cornyn, one of Texas’ Senators, has passed a resolution through the Senate congratulating the Houston Astros.

Other MLB News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are probably going to make a play for Aaron Judge.

Mike Yastrzemski and the Giants are in agreement on a one-year, $6.1M contract, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/G0NCcOKNAq — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 19, 2022

MLB announced the location of most of the next four All-Star game.

This is the coolest thing that has ever happened. If you haven’t already seen the Marvel inspired MILB logo rebranding, they’re outfitting 96 teams for at least one game for 2023 and 2024. These are sick. Check out the rest of them here.

Here’s your Fayetteville Woodpeckers...

...and the Asheville Tourists...

...and the Corpus Christi Hooks...

...and the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Oops! All Astros: Misael Tamarez

Misael Tamarez is a six-foot-one, 206 lb. right-handed pitcher from San Pedro de Macoris, DR. Born on January 16, 2000, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on March 6, 2019 for a $15,000 bonus.

Tamarez has made pretty quick work of Houston’s minor league system since joining the organization. In 2019, he pitched 38 2⁄ 3 innings between two rookie clubs, putting up a 2.56 ERA and 10.2 K/9. In 2021, he split the year between the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Asheville Tourists, going 6-3 with a 3.76 ERA over 76 2⁄ 3 innings, with a 1.252 WHIP and 12.1 K/9.

The 2022 campaign would start for Tamara as Houston’s number 18 organizational prospect, and boasts a 65-grade fastball that touches 99 MPH. He also has a 55-grade slider, along with a power curveball and a changeup that both grade at 50. According to MLB Pipeline:

He has the athleticism and strength to develop average control, though he’ll have to prove he can provide consistent strikes in more than just a sample size. He has a ceiling of a No. 4 starter but could wind up as a multi-inning reliever.

Tamarez started the 2022 season with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. In his first appearance of the season, he struck out six over three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits in a 2-1 loss to the Midland RockHounds on April 13. On June 4, he whiffed 10 in 5 2⁄ 3 innings and allowing only a solo home run in an eventual 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. On July 31, in a 13-4 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, he struck out seven over four shutout innings for his first save of the year.