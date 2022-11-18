Astros Crawfish Boil: November 18, 2022

I’m filling in for Kevin today, who wrote a long article about the history of cheating in baseball. No, it didn’t begin in 2017. Check it out.
Astros News
Jim Crane is taking the lead in the negotiations to re-sign Verlander ABC 13
Framber Valdez finished fifth in Cy Young voting FanNation Inside the Astros
Top Astros prospect Cuban Pedro Leon off to a hot start in Winter Ball FanNation Inside the Astros
Martin Maldonado Undergoes sports hernia surgery MLB Trade Rumors
Astros sign left-handed reliever Austin Davis to a minor-league contract FanNation Inside the Astros
Around the League
Aaron Judge wins AL MVP, Woodlands’ Paul Goldschmitt wins NL MVP MLB.com
Sandy Alcantara wins NL Cy Young Award. MLB Trade Rumors
Terry Francona wins AL Manager of the Year, and Buck Showalter wins the NL Manager of the Year award MLB.com
World Baseball Classic teams will compete against Major League teams in Spring Training MLB.com
Here are the top 20 baseball prospects entering 2023 CBS Sports
The Hot Stove
Mets meet with Kodai Senga MLB trade rumors
Mariners, Diamondbacks swap Kyle Lewis, Cooper Hummel MLB Trade Rumors
Mets officially re-sign Edwin Diaz MLB Trade Rumors
Padres re-sign Robert Suarez MLB Trade Rumors
