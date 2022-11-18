Oop! All Astros: Roilan Machandy & Peter Solomon

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear somewhere in Houston’s system in 2022.

Roilan Machandy

Roilan Machandy is a six-foot, 170 lb. right-handed outfielder from Nueva Gerona, Cuba. Born on May 18, 2001, he signed a contract with Houston through free agency on July 9, 2019. Soon afterward, he hit .127 in a 25 games look with the Rookie-level DSL Astros. After taking 2020 off, along with everyone else, he appeared in 46 contests for the rookie club stateside, the FCL Astros. He posted a much-improved .252/.400/.370.

The 2022 season would open for Machandy back with FCL, with the Astros Orange. On June 16 he collected two hits, including a triple, scored two runs, and knocked in a pair as well in a 9-2 win against the FCL Marlins. On August 12, he hit his only home run of the season in another two-hit, two-run, two-RBI game in another win against the Marlins, 8-1.

Overall, Machandy hit .247/.361/.349 in 48 games for the Orange, with eight doubles, two triples, and a home run with 13 RBI. He stole 23 bases in 32 attempts and drew 16 walks against 57 strikeouts. Defensively, he played 231 innings in centerfield (six assists, one error, .980 fielding percentage). 59 1⁄ 3 at third base (21 chances without an error), 31 in right (no errors), 13 1⁄ 3 in left (no errors), and one inning at shortstop (two chances, two errors).

Machandy, if the Astros retain him, should begin the 2023 campaign with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Peter Solomon

Peter Solomon is a six-foot-four, 211 lb. right-handed pitcher from Washington, D.C. Born on August 16, 1996, he was a 21st-round selection of the San Diego Padres in 2014. After turning them down and going to Notre Dame, the Astros took him the fourth round in 2017. He went 121st overall, the 17th player taken at that position to make his major league debut. The group is led by John Valentin’s 32.5 WAR.

Solomon, who signed for an initial deal that included a $420,000 signing bonus, worked through Houston’s minor league system until last year, when he appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Astros. In 14 innings he struck out 10 and walked eight, with a 1.286 WHIP and a 1.29 ERA. Most of 2021 was spent at the Triple-A level with the Sugar Land Skeeters, where he was 8-1 with a 1.341 WHIP in 21 games, including 18 starts.

The 2022 season would open for Solomon back at the Triple-A level with the newly rechristened Sugar Land Space Cowboys. (really, what is an Astro if not a Space Cowboy, right?) Solomon made 18 turns in Sugar Land’s rotation, also making five multiple innings trips out of the bullpen. On July 7, he struck out four over six innings, giving up two unearned runs on three hits and one walk in a 6-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas. On July 30, he pitched five no-hit innings, striking out five and walking four for a 6-0 win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

While with Sugar Land in 2022, Solomon was 8-6 with a 5.20 ERA, 88 strikeouts in 97 innings pitched, and a 1.454 WHIP. Defensively he made three errors to finish with an .824 fielding percentage. On September 1, he was designated for assignment. On his way through waivers, he was picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished his season still at the Triple-A level, pitching in four games for the Indianapolis Indians.