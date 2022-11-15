Astros Crawfish Boil: 11/15/22

What are the Astros planning to do at first base?

According to a tweet by Ken Rosenthal, Anthony Rizzo is Houston’s number one free agent target between now and 2023 Opening Day. Rizzo is projected by FanGraphs as worth 2.1 WAR next season, or roughly $21 million. The New York Yankees are reportedly trying to get him to sign to a two-year deal. If I was one of the many AGM’s remaining with the Astros, I’d consider the 33-year-old Rizzo at four years and $72 million, with a team option for five. If Rizzo accepts, great! If he declines, Houston still forces the Yankees to open their pocketbook a little bit more. Win-win. What solution are you hoping the Astros will find at first base?

Poll What’s Houston’s best case scenario at first base? Rizzo’s solid, just not for four years. I’d give him a lesser deal.

Rizzo for four years sounds fine to me, but with a lower AAV.

4/72 sounds fine to me.

I don’t like Rizzo for the Astros. Keep looking.

I still like Yuli Gurriel at first base. They should attempt to retain him. vote view results 37% Rizzo’s solid, just not for four years. I’d give him a lesser deal. (92 votes)

11% Rizzo for four years sounds fine to me, but with a lower AAV. (27 votes)

17% 4/72 sounds fine to me. (42 votes)

9% I don’t like Rizzo for the Astros. Keep looking. (23 votes)

24% I still like Yuli Gurriel at first base. They should attempt to retain him. (61 votes) 245 votes total Vote Now

Astros News

Jeremy Peña’s appearance at Raising Cane’s was a big success.

Peña’s really making the rounds.

Team Venezuela, including Jose Altuve, will play against the Astros, not including Jose Altuve, on March 8.

Ex-Astro and recent free agent Andre Scrubb will play in the Dominican Winter League.

MLB News

Julio Rodríguez has won the Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year Award. Peña “picked up some support.” That means he received two third-place votes.

Jeremy Peña finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. I’m sure he will take his Gold Glove, ALCS and World Series MVPs instead. pic.twitter.com/DgpAGRWbG8 — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) November 15, 2022

Yasiel Puig placed at least 899 illegal bets during Summer, 2019. You know about those cheatin’ Dodgers.

#BREAKING Former @Dodgers outfielder/slugger Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to lying to FBI about illegal gambling operation. Here’s the DOJ release. pic.twitter.com/w3PjCynZtl — Steve Chiotakis (@RadioChio) November 14, 2022

A Giants fan, Aaron Judge’s offseason barber, claims to have inside information that Judge will sign with San Francisco.

Do you have a daughter? I have a couple. Read this. It’s the best link I have today.

Cuba is asking former defectors to play in the WBC.

Oops! All Astros: Adam Morgan

Adam Morgan is a six-foot-one, 200 lb. left-handed pitcher from Tampa, FL. Born on February 27, 1990, he was taken in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft with the 120th pick out of the University of Alabama by the Philadelphia Phillies. Fourteen players have gone on to the majors after being taken at that spot, led by Mickey Morandini (9.8 WAR). Morgan is one of only five to have accrued a WAR value of over 1.0.

Morgan made his major league debut with the Phillies in 2015, and played six seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. He began as a starter, and converted to a reliever in 2017. In a total of 199 starts, including 36 starts, he was 13-27 with one save and a 4.84 ERA. He struck out 302 in 344 1⁄ 3 innings, putting up a 1.350 WHIP.

In 2021, Morgan joined the Chicago Cubs through free agency, and appeared in 34 contests with the North-siders. He posted a 2-1 record with a 4.26 ERA, a 1.342 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts in 25 1⁄ 3 innings. He was released to free agency once more following the season.