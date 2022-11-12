Dusty For President Breaking T Shirts

He brought the glory back to Houston. He’s truly a national treasure. And he’s back with the Astros for 2023.

Celebrate and commemorate the wonderful success of our Astros and our truly lovable coach, Dusty Baker.

Order this MLBPA-authorized shirt from the link HERE or any Astros Breaking Ts, including the full assortment of Astros playoff and World Series championship shirts. Each shirt is just $28.00.

This link will take you to Breaking T’s secure checkout page, where you can order these super-comfy shirts in your size, from S to 3XL. Delivery is uber-fast, and if you’re not completely satisfied, Breaking T has a full money-back guarantee.

Don’t let this chance to get your 2022, Dusty for President Breaking Ts pass you by. Order now