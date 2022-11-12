Astros Crawfish Boil: November 12, 2022

The Astros have moved on from James Click.

In a seemingly season-long-rumored move, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has dismissed General Manager James Click. Allegedly, Click was offered a one-year contract for somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million. In theory, he wasn’t happy with it, understandably. As an at-will employee at the time of the offer, Click wasn’t fired nor did he quit. Technically, he was simply not renewed. It’s still not clear who Crane will eventually settle on to replace Click.

Assistant GM Scott Powers was dismissed in the wake of Click’s departure.

Pete Rose is once again petitioning MLB for reinstatement. He’s already been turned down four times. As quoted at Fox News:

“I have apologized many times, both for betting on baseball games while managing the Cincinnati Reds and then for denying that I did,” he wrote. “I am writing today for three reasons. First, because at my age I want to be 100% sure that you understand how much I mean it when I say that I’m sorry. Second, to ask for your forgiveness. And third, because I still think every day about what it would mean to be considered for the Hall of Fame.”

Ray Gaither is a six-foot-four, 224 lb. pitcher from Denton, TX. Born on March 4, 1998, he played his college ball with Dallas Baptist University. After going undrafted in 2021, he signed with the Astros through free agency and received his first professional assignment on August 2, 2021 to the rookie-level FCL Astros. He split his first season between the rookie level, the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and the High-A Asheville Tourists.

The 2022 campaign would see Gaither open with Asheville, starting four games and coming out of the pen twice through the first month of the season. He had his best game on April 23, in a 4-2 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, when he struck out three over 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk. On May 15 he was assigned to the injured list.

After two months, Gaither appeared in three games between the two FCL Astros affiliates, striking out eight in six innings. Satisfied with his recovery, Gaither rejoined the Tourists to close out the season. He was dominant on September 7 in a 7-5 win against the Greenville Drive, striking out 11 over 5 2⁄ 3 shutout innings, allowing only three hits.

In 16 total appearances for Gaither, he struck out 60 in 47 1⁄ 3 frames, good for an 11.4 K/9. He racked up a 1.373 WHIP and a .235/.324/.393 opposing slashline, going 1-2 with a pair of saves and a 3.99 ERA.

Gaither showed he was competitive enough to move up another level in 2023. Look for him to open with the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks.