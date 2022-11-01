World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies

Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.

It’s part of a greatly overlooked aspect of Astros' excellence: fielding. Look around the field and see that the Astros are above average to excellent at every position, except perhaps, left field. And Framber Valdez.

And it’s the second straight year that the Astros shortstop won Gold Glove, Peña taking it away from Carlos Correa, who signed with the Twins.

Last night’s rain delay allowed the Phillies to reshuffle their pitching rotation, putting Ranger Suarez in tonight instead of Noah Syndergaard. The Astros will continue as scheduled, with Lance McCullers tonight and Cristian Javier tomorrow. Some say the delay gave an advantage to the Phillies because it gives additional rest to their more top-heavy pitching corp. I say it doesn’t matter. We’ll beat their best as often as they want to bring them on.

Here’s the Astros lineup. Hensley at last.

Media Access

Game 3: Tuesday, November 1 @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio / Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN RadioWatch: FOX