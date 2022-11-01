Oops! All Astros: Richel Del Rosario

Oops! All Astros is a series that aims to review every player to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 campaign.

Richel Del Rosario

Richel Del Rosario is the 100th player in our Astros seasonal review. A six-foot, 191 lb. infielder / outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR, Rosario signed with the Astros for $300,000 on January 15, 2021. Born on February 27, 2004, he’s got a while yet before he’s no longer a teenager.

But Rosario has been a professional for two seasons now, and the smart money has him progressing through the system at the rate of one affiliate per season. That would put him in Houston for the 2027 season. Does he have the goods?

Rosario was first assigned to the DSL side of the Astros development system after signing, and played in 46 games through the 2021 campaign. He slashed .196/.323/.234 with 14 walks and 26 strikeouts in 129 plate appearances. He also played first, second, third, right, and left.

Although Rosario wasn’t exactly lights out through his first season, he earned a lateral promotion to the Florida Coast League, where he played for the Blue squad. On June 14, he collected four singles in a 5-3 loss to the FCL Nationals.

Rosario appeared in 38 games in Florida, and improved his slash line to .245/.385/.316 in 122 plate appearances. He drew 14 bases on balls and struck out 27 times. He also stole six bases in 10 attempts.