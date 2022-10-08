Saturday Space City Scoop: October 8, 2022

I’ve heard a lot of people complain about MLB.TV’s blackout policies.

I’m first and foremost a baseball fan. Everyone at this blog likes the Astros, but if you didn’t have them, you’d probably still be following a team somewhere. Baseball is “America’s Sport,” after all...

So why is it that Major League Baseball makes it so hard to watch their games? In some parts of the country, as many as six teams are blacked out due to broadcast exclusivity deals, arrangements, and other archaic reasons. I’m over 400 miles away from any team’s home stadium, but I can’t watch Astros baseball if they play against the Washington Nationals or the Baltimore Orioles.

As a cord cutter, I like my baseball a la carte. I pay for the subscriptions I want without being beholden to a one-size-fits-all service. I pay for Netflix, MLB, Hulu, and HBO Max happily. I simply deal with the Orioles/Nationals problem by listening to the games on the radio feed. Some use a different, less legal solution.

But it shouldn’t have to come to that. MLB.TV’s regular season blackout policy becomes a lot worse once the regular season ended. I didn’t pay it much thought until the day of the game, because the viewing guides all said yesterday’s games would be on ABC, ESPN, and MLB.TV. I figured I’d just continue watching as I always had. Imagine my shock and disappointment when I tried to watch and the website told me I had to verify that I had cable of some sort in order to enjoy. After all, I already pay a fee to watch as much as I want to.

Eventually, I signed up for YouTube.tv through their free trial in order to watch. I intend to cancel my service before they charge me and find another free trial with a different service for the second part of the postseason. Forgive my rant, but I’m sure it’s not just me that’s frustrated. Now back to your regularly scheduled programming.

Sportsmap waxes on a few thoughts regarding Houston’s game two starter, earning a first-round bye, and who Houston would have a better time with in the ALDS.

Yesterday, at City Hall, Jeremy Peña implored Astros’ faithful to get out and support the team on Tuesday and Thursday. I don’t think there will be much question as to whether they can fill Minute Maid Park.

Dusty Baker aired his thoughts on Aaron Judge, and Barry Bonds respective home run credentials.

Our own Juan Páez on the improved state of the Astros already pretty good rotation.

Ryan Stanek set a Houston Astros record with his ERA during the 2022 season.

A die hard Phillies fan on how watching yesterday’s Game One against the Cardinals affected him. A highly relatable piece.

St. Louis’s bench was clutch yesterday, their bullpen was not.

Max Scherzer’s meltdown leaves the Mets with their backs against the Wall.

The hubris of the New York Mets looking ahead to the Dodgers without taking care of business first.

Jerry Thornton produces Mariners jerseys the old fashioned way.

If you’re going to propose with a Ring Pop, at least make sure you’re not on the Jumbotron.

New York Post’s take on who they would rather draw for the Yankees in the Rays-Indians series.