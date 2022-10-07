Congratulations Astros. Another AL West crown. First place in the entire AL. And the fourth 100+ win season out of the last five complete MLB campaigns.

For the last five years here at TCB we've had the privilege of asking readers who they predict will be on the Astros' ALDS roster.

And now for the sixth straight year we're asking the readers to play manager and fill out the ALDS roster.

The Astros have to wait on the winner of the WC series to know who they will play and won't play until Tuesday. Before then they have to declare their 26-man roster.

Will they carry the maximum 13 pitchers or fewer?

Who will be the substitutes for the normal starters?

Here's your chance to pick the Astros' ALDS roster. Those who get it exactly right will get a front page shout out on The Crawfish Boxes.

To make it easier you don't have to pick the following locks.

Infield:

Yuli Gurriel

Jose Altuve

Jeremy Pena

Alex Bregman

Aledmys Diaz

Outfield:

Kyle Tucker

Chas McCormick

Yordan Alvarez

Trey Mancini

Catcher:

Martin Maldonado

Christian Vazquez

Pitchers:

Justin Verlander

Framber Valdez

Lance McCullers

Cristian Javier

Ryan Pressly

Ryne Stanek

Rafael Montero

Hector Neri's

That's 19 locks. Pick the remaining seven for the glory.