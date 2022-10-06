Astros Crawfish Boil: October 6th, 2022

Astros News
- No better way to end the regular season than on a win, especially your 106th (Astros.com)
- Even though Houston was the loser of the battle of the Matons (Houston Chronicle)
- It looks pretty likely that the Astros will be playing in November this season (Houston Chronicle)
- Even ESPN is saying that the AL runs through Houston when it looks at the field of contenders this season (ESPN)
- Now we just need to figure out who’s going to be on the roster (Astros.com)
- Though we won’t officially know for a while yet, it sure looks like JV is on his way to another Cy Young (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Wild Card Weekend begins tomorrow, and you can plot out your schedule for it here (MLB.com)
- So, who has the best lineup in this year’s tournament? (MLB.com)
- It’s kind of sad that Shohei Ohtani’s incredible season is getting lost in the mix so that national media can slobber all over Aaron Judge and the Yankees (MLB.com)
- Speaking of Anaheim, the Angels are dropping the interim from Phil Nevin’s title after signing him to a one-year deal for 2023 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- After 10 years Stephen Vogt is retiring, and it was quite the ending to his career (MLB.com)
- No surprise here as the Royals are dismissing manager Mike Matheny after another atrocious year for KC (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...