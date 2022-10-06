Oops! All Astros: Carlos Montes & Nerio Rodriguez

We’re reviewing the 2022 season of all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system.

Carlos Montes

Carlos Montes is a six-foot-two, 180 lb. right-handed pitcher from El Tigre, VZ. Born on April 16, 2004, he was signed to the Astros through free agency on November 3, 2021.

Montes was initially signed to the DSL Astros Orange, and made his professional debut on June 8. Named the starter, he failed to retire a batter, allowing six runs on four walks, one HBP, and two hits in an 8-7 loss to the DSL KC Stewart. In his next appearance, in a 7-3 loss to the DSL CLE Blue on June 16, he again got the start and surrendered four earned run son three hits and four walks in two innings. He struck out one batter. He faced one more batter through the season, issuing a walk in the ninth inning of a 9-4 loss to the DSL NYY Yankees on July 26.

After the conclusion of the season, Montes was moved to the DSL Astros Blue, where I expect he’ll begin the 2023 campaign.

Nerio Rodriguez

Nerio Rodriguez is a six-foot-three, 230 lb. right-handed hitting and throwing catcher from New York, NY. Born on September 21, 1999, he signed with the Astros through free agency on July 2, 2016. From 2017 though 2019, Rodriguez played three seasons at the rookie level, aggregating a .215/.318/.347 slash line. That includes a 16.1 percent walk rate.

Rodriguez took off the 2020 season, along with the rest of minor league baseball. In 2021, while ensconced with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, he slashed out a .247/.350/.349 line with four home runs and 43 RBI.

This year, Rodriguez spent his time at the High-A level for the Asheville Tourists. After starting the season 0-for-8, Rodriguez went 12-for-27 through an eight-game hitting streak, slamming three homers and collecting six RBI. On May 14, in an 11-10 loss to the Greenville Drive, he went four-for-six with a double, scoring three runs and knocking two in. On June 10, in a 16-4 loss to the Drive, he went three-for-four with a home run and two RBI.

Rodriguez played a total of 39 games for Asheville before going on the injured list for the duration of the season on June 15. He had a solid .291/.385/.530 slash line with eight round-trippers and 24 RBI. He drew 18 walks against 40 strikeouts in 156 total plate appearances. The ailment that necessitated his extended trip to the IL was undisclosed.