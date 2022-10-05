Astros Crawfish Boil: October 5th, 2022

Astros News
- Last night was exactly the type of game you want in a tune up before the playoffs, as the Astros waxed the Phillies 10-0 (Astros.com)
- Not a bad way to notch win #1,000 at Minute Maid Park (Houston Chronicle)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- So what can we expect out of the Astros once the ALDS actually begins? (Astros.com)
- Not very surprising that Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz have been named the Astros’ Minor League Players of the Year (FanNation)
- Hunter Brown also picked up AAA Pitcher of the Year honors from Baseball America, with Justin Dirden and Edinson Batista also being honored by BA (FanNation)
Around the League
- Aaron Judge has surpassed Roger Maris to become the AL homerun leader at 62 total bombs (MLB.com)
- No matter how you slice it, Judge has had a season for the ages (538 Sports)
- And the fan who actually caught the ball has yet to reveal his plans for the historic artifact (AP News)
- It took 161, but the Braves have officially clinched the NL East after spending almost the entire season looking up at the Mets (ESPN)
- With that done, the playoff bracket is officially set in stone (MLB.com)
- Let’s have a look-see at what we can expect from the 2022-23 third baseman free agency class (MLB Trade Rumors)
