Astros Crawfish Boil: October 4th, 2022

Astros News
- LMJ was spot on last night, but Aaron Nola was better and the Phillies were hungry for October (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- The Astros have made a couple of international signings for their Dominican league system (FanNation)
- Houston has a Cuban connection when it comes to baseball, and a big part of that is Yuli Gurriel (Yahoo! Sports)
- Let’s get in the way-back machine to see what the last day in the Astrodome was like (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- With the Phillies clinching last night, we have our playoff entrants all set (MLB.com)
- The Blue Jays will be the top WC team this weekend after clinching last night (MLB.com)
- Pujols’ magical final season tour continues as he mashed homer number 703 last night (MLB.com)
- The Mariners are getting healthy at the right time with Julio Rodriguez returning to the lineup this week (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Tony La Russa has announced that he will not be int he White Sox’s dugout next season as he due to health issues (MLB Trade Rumors)
- He’s just one rider on the manager carousel that looks to be on this way this winter (The Athletic, $$$)
