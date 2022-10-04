Houston Astros MiLB Players Of The Month: September

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in September.

*Just a note, these are my picks for the month*

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: Jake Meyers, OF

September Stats: 23 G, .345 BA/.462 OBP/.563 SLG, 5 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 2 SB

Meyers rejoined Sugar Land in September and had a great month. He hit .345 with 9 XBH and 19 BB/16 K in 23 games. This was good enough for him to earn a call-up back to the Astros.

PITCHER: Brandon Bielak, RHP

September Stats: 4 G, 1.32 ERA, 13.2 IP, 12 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 16 SO

Bielak quietly put together a good season in Sugar Land. Overall he had a 3.15 ERA including a 1.32 ERA in September. He also struck out 16 in 13.2 innings in the final month of the season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Cesar Salazar, INF

September Stats: 13 G, .308 BA/.449 OBP/.590 SLG, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 2 SB

Salazar put together a strong finish for Corpus Christi posting an OPS over 1.000. This including 5 XBH in 13 games and a .449 OBP.

PITCHER: Spencer Arrighetti, RHP

September Stats: 3 G, 1.93 ERA, 14.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 20 SO

Arrighetti also finished the season strong following a promotion to Double-A. The right hander had a 1.93 ERA with 20 SO in 14 innings for the Hooks in September. He also led the Astros system in strikeouts this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: Luis Santana, INF

September Stats: 10 G, .400 BA/.478 OBP/.725 SLG, 7 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI

Santana had some up and down this season, but he finished the season hot. In 10 games in High-A, he hit .400 with 9 XBH and 17 RBI. He finished the season with a .297 BA.

PITCHER: Colton Gordon, LHP

September Stats: 2 G, 1.86 ERA, 9.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 15 K

Gordon was dominant in 2022. In September he started two games for Asheville and struck out 15 to just 1 walk while allowing 2 runs in 9.2 innings. He finished with a 2.53 ERA and great K/BB numbers.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Ryan Clifford, OF

September Stats: 8 G, .300 BA/.382 OBP/.467 SLG, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Clifford got a late season promotion to full season ball and made the most of it. The 2022 draftee hit .300 with 3 XBH and 4 RBI over the final 8 games in September.

PITCHER: A.J. Blubaugh, RHP

September Stats: 2 G, 0.90 ERA, 10.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 16 K, .065 BAA

Blubaugh was dominant in September. He allowed just 2 hit in 10 innings and struck out 16. That’s good for a .065 BAA. This month also included 5 no-hit innings in a combine no-hitter.