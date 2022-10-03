Astros Bats Go Silent. Three Phils Homers Enough to Doom Astros 3-0

Three solo homers were all the Phillies would need to beat an Astros team overpowered by Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia bullpen.

Kyle Shwarber took Astros starter Lance McCullers yard on the first pitch of the game to give the Phillies a lead they would never relinquish.

McCullers would not surrender another run through six innings, allowing six hits, one walk, with five K’s. Sixty-four of his 90 pitches were strikes.

Meanwhile, Phillies starter Aaron Nola had a perfect game through 6.2 innings before allowing singles to Yordan Alvarez and pinch-hitter David Hensley. Jose Alvarado finished the inning for Nola striking out Kyle Tucker.

Jose Urquidy came in to relieve McCullers and threw a scoreless seventh inning but gave up solo homers to Bryson Stott and Scwarber (his second of the game), his 47th of the year in the eighth.

Tomorrow the Phils and Stros go at it again at 7:10 CT. Justin Verlander takes on Ranger Suarez in his final chance of the season to display his talents to the Cy Young voters.

Box score and videos here.