2022 Series Poll: Philadelphia Phillies @ Houston Astros

Quick Notes

For the first time since 2012 the Philadelphia Phillies will play a series in Houston as they look to capture the final wild card slot in the NL. Barring a complete collapse in this final series, it looks as though Philadelphia is set to end an 11-year playoff drought and finally return to October baseball. But with a magic number of one they’ll first need to either win one against Houston or watch the Brewers drop a game in their final series.

The final month of the season has been something of an up-and-down affair for the Phillies, who looked to be comfortable in the second WC spot at the beginning of September. However, they lost 10 of 13 games after the 15th and put themselves in a precarious position while trying to stay ahead of a Brewers team hungry for the last playoff spot.

They managed to course correct in their last series against the Nationals, though, winning 3 of 4 to put themselves in the catbird seat. Of course, nothing is official yet, but it seems pretty likely that we’ll be seeing some champagne popping in the visitor’s dugout this week.

As for the Astros, they continue their run of playing opponents fighting for their playoff lives while they sit pretty at the top of the AL. With the Dodgers having wrapped up MLB’s top seed, there’s nothing left for Houston to fight for except pride until the ALDS starts next week.

That doesn’t mean they’re looking to roll over, of course, what with Dusty having stated that the regulars will play through the end of this series, but it represents yet another motivation gap. That all might change come tomorrow, naturally, but it’s there for now.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 4-6 Record, 1 Series Win, 1 Series Loss, 1 Series Swept, +7 Run Differential (47 scored, 40 allowed)

W/L Splits: 47-34 at home, 39-39 on the road, 33-45 against teams over .500

Starters

Game 1: Aaron Nola (RHP, 10-13, 3.36 ERA, 226 K’s) vs Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP, 4-1, 2.38 ERA, 45 K’s)

Game 2: Ranger Suarez (LHP, 10-6, 3.37 ERA, 127 K’s) vs Justin Verlander (RHP, 17-4, 1.80 ERA, 175 K’s)

Game 3: Bailey Falter (LHP, 6-4, 3.90 ERA, 74 K’s) vs Framber Valdez (LHP, 16-6, 2.89 ERA, 184 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, October 3rd @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Phillies - NBCSP / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 2: Tuesday, October 4th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Phillies - NBCSP / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / TBS

Game 3: Wednesday, October 5th @ 3:10 pm CDT

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Phillies - NBCSP / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW