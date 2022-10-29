Oops! All Astros: Jose Serrano & Juan Nunez

The Astros have more important things going on, to be sure.

However, we’re continuing our series where we recap the 2022 season of every player in Houston’s system.

Jose Serrano

Jose Serrano is a six-foot-two, 212 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Bone, DR. Born on February 14, 2004, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on June 10 of this year and assigned to the DSL Astros Blue squad right away.

On July 13, Serrano earned his only save of the season, striking out two over 1 1⁄ 3 innings in a 2-0 win against the DSL Mariners. Over the entire season, he appeared in a total of seven games and faced 52 batters. They rang up a .296/.385/.386 slash line against him, collecting seven strikeouts against four walks over 11 innings. He also uncorked two wild pitches and hit three batters.

Serrano is going to turn 19 prior to the start of next season. I expect he’ll start the campaign back with the DSL and get a little more exposure at the pro level.

Juan Nunez

Juan Nunez is a six-foot, 155 lb. right-handed reliever from La Romana, DR. Born on October 13, 2003, he signed on with Houston this year on June 7 and joined the DSL Astros Orange squad four days later.

On July 2, Nunez struck out a pair over two scoreless innings, allowing only a base on balls in a 5-3 loss to the Blue Astros. On August 8, he whiffed three against one walk over 1 1⁄ 3 innings, earning a save in a 3-1 win over the DSL Pirates Black.

In 13 relief appearances in total, Nunez faced a total of 79 batters. He walked 16, struck out 15, and gave up 11 singles, one double, two triples, and a home run. Opponents slashed .254/.418/.390, and Nunez finished 2-2 with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.860 WHIP.

Nunez will be 20 when the 2023 season begins, and will also probably get another look at the rookie level in the DSL.