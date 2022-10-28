Oops! All Astros: Gerardo Bojorquez & Pedro Marquez

We’re reviewing each of the 316 players to appear at any level of Houston’s system in 2022.

Gerardo Bojorquez

Gerardo Bojorquez is a six-foot-three, 195 lb. righty pitcher from Nogales, MX. Born on October 23, 1997, he signed his first pro deal with the Astros back in 2015.

Bojorquez pitched 102 1⁄ 3 innings in 2016 and 2017, and six innings in the time since. He’s appeared in Houston’s system exclusively at the rookie level. This season, he faced four batters in his only appearance, a start on July 12. In the 8-2 loss to the FCL Nationals, Bojorquez allowed two hits and two earned runs, retiring two batters before getting relieved.

At 25-years-old, Bojorquez is a bit of an enigma from where I sit. Very little is available on what he’s spent most of his time doing since 2018, aside from 1 2⁄ 3 innings in Houston’s rookie system and 3 2⁄ 3 innings with Venados de Mazatlan in Mexico’s Pacific Winter League. I can’t imagine the Astros have seen enough to keep him on.

Pedro Marquez

Pedro Marquez is a five-foot-11, 172 lb. right-handed relief pitcher from Barcelona, VZ. Born on December 7, 2001, he signed his first pro deal with the Astros.

Marquez appeared in seven games with the DSL Astros Blue, starting two of them. On August 19, in a rain-shortened 7-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians Blue squad, he earned a win by pitching the fifth and final inning without allowing anyone to reach base.

Marquez faced 67 batters in his first exposure to the rookie level, walking 14, striking out 12, and allowing nine singles, two doubles, a triple, and a home run. The opposing slash line shook out at .245/.403/.377. He finished 2-0 with a 7.53 ERA and a 1.884 WHIP. He was guilty of seven wild pitches, but only two out of five baserunners were successful in stealing a base against him.

Marquez isn’t ready for a promotion, but he could stick around for a second look at the rookie level. Look for him back in the DSL to start the 2023 season.