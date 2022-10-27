2022 World Series Poll: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros

For the second year in a row, and the third of the last four, the Houston Astros are headed to the World Series for a chance to prove that they are the best in baseball. This is familiar territory for the Astros as no other team has had such a run of success in recent memory, appearing in 6 straight ALCS and winning 4 of them. But that success has not translated to winning it all as often as Houston would like. The most two recent appearances, 2019 and 2021, have both ended in heartbreak as we have been forced to watch other teams celebrate at MMP. So, while there had been some talk about being juggernauts and the heavy favorites, at this point I would be surprised if success has bread complacency with this team, who should remain hungry for a title.

This team is also a little more complete than the most recent iteration of the Astros to appear in the Fall Classic. While last year’s team had a more potent version of the offense, the pitching was limping along heading into the World Series. Houston was missing its top two starters and the bullpen wasn’t quite as deep as we see this season. Run prevention has become much more prevalent, and a versatile bullpen able to get outs in almost any situation has also been able to prop up low scoring games and turn them into W’s this October.

But, hopefully, the team won’t need to rely on that aspect of its play so heavily as it looked like the offense was starting to come a little more alive at the end of the ALCS. Jose Altuve in particular was having much better AB’s as Houston finished off the Yankees, providing hope for a fanbase that has been waiting for the top of the lineup to come alive the way we know it can this postseason. If that happens, there’s no reason to think that this team can’t bring home the trophy and glory that we’ve been waiting all season to see.

On the other side you have the Phillies, who no one really gave a chance to be here after they stumbled out of the gate to begin their season and replaced their manager before the halfway point. The last team to qualify for the dance, they’ve done nothing but impress as they plowed through supposedly superior teams at a terrifying pace to waltz quite easily into the final series of the season.

Still, if you look at how this team was constructed, it’s not really all that surprising. They’re built for power and offense and have a pretty devastating 1-2 punch at the top of their rotation. The bullpen can also throw some heat at you, though that aspect of their game is does seem to be punching above its weight right now. I know that everyone it trying to turn them into a Cinderella story, but the Phillies have a higher payroll than Houston and this is exactly where they thought they would be at the beginning of 2022.

Really, though, none of that is going to mean anything tomorrow once 7pm CT rolls around. All the prognostication and stats will go out the window as the last two teams standing in MLB will finally get to prove their mettle against a worthy opponent. For the Astros this is a familiar feeling, one tempered by a hunger to exorcise the past and prove that they really are the dynasty that their success says they should be. For the Phillies, it might just be the beginning of a run that will see them representing the NL in the Fall classic for seasons to come. And for the fans, it’s nervous, heart pounding fun as we watch our favorite teams duke it out in one final series for all the marbles.

God, I love baseball. Go ‘stros.

Poll Who wins the World Series? Astros Sweep 4-0

Astros Win 4-1

Astros Win 4-2

Astros Win 4-3

Phillies Win 4-3

Phillies Win 4-2

Phillies Win 4-1

Phillies Sweep 4-0 vote view results 21% Astros Sweep 4-0 (14 votes)

24% Astros Win 4-1 (16 votes)

42% Astros Win 4-2 (28 votes)

3% Astros Win 4-3 (2 votes)

0% Phillies Win 4-3 (0 votes)

3% Phillies Win 4-2 (2 votes)

1% Phillies Win 4-1 (1 vote)

4% Phillies Sweep 4-0 (3 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, October 28th @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

Game 2: Saturday, October 29th @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

Game 3: Monday, October 31st @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio / Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

Game 4: Tuesday, November 1st @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio / Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

Game 5*: Wednesday, November 2nd @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio / Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

Game 6*: Friday, November 4th @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

Game 7*: Saturday, November 5th @ 7:03 PM CDT

Location: Minute Maid Park - Houston, TX

Listen: Phillies - 94 WIP, WTTM 1680, ESPN Radio / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010, ESPN Radio

Watch: FOX

*If necessary