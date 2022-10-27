Astros Crawfish Boil: October 27th, 2022

World Series Waltz
- The World Series is almost here, and here’s everything you wanted to know about Game 1 (Astros.com)
- Get ready for another 36 or so hours of people making predictions, some of which you can see here (MLB.com)
- And here as well (The Athletic, $$$)
- The real fight is going to be in foul territory as Orbit and the Phanatic face off for the ultimate title (Astros.com)
- But after that, who are the top 30 players who will actually be playing in the games? (MLB.com)
- One thing the Astros know is that you cannot let another NL East team come in and knock you down again (Astros.com)
- They’ll just need to stay within themselves and go about their business, which is what the Astros have been doing all postseason (538 Sports)
- Alex Bregman will face a familiar foe when he steps into the batter’s box to take his hacks against his college roommate Aaron Nola (The Athletic, $$$)
- Which he’ll do in Game 1 after it was announced that Nola and Wheeler will be the Phillie’s 1-2 punch in Houston (ESPN)
- Speaking of G1 starters, it looks like the ageless Justin Verlander will be the oldest pitcher to throw heat in the World Series during the pitch-tracking era (Astros.com)
- And he’ll face off against a red-hot Bryce Harper, who’s on a record pace for opposite field hits this postseason (MLB.com)
- It looks like Harper will have slightly more opportunities to do just that as the Phillies are considering sliding him up in the order (MLB.com)
- The Astros shouldn’t have a problem pitching to Harper, or any lefty, in spite of a severe lack of southpaws in the pen (FanGraphs)
- No matter how this series shakes out, don’t let memories of 1980 creep in (MLB.com)
