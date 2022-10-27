Asheville Tourists Season In Review

The Tourists started slow but finished the season strong. Let’s take a look at some of the performances.

2022 Record: 62-69, South Atlantic League South Division

The Tourists got off to a really rough start going 3-17 in 20 games in April. They turned things around in May going 15-10 over 25 games. June was a slip back as they finished under .500 going 12-14. July was a rough month as the Tourists finished just 9-13 in 22 games. They bounced back in August going 17-9 over 26 games. They finished the season going 6-4 in September. After the draft and they added some more talent, the Tourists really took off and played well.

Here are the team leaders (min 150 AB or 40 IP):

TEAM LEADERS

Hits - Michael Sandle (126)

2B - J.C. Correa (29)

3B - Michael Sandle (5)

HR - Zach Daniels (23)

RBI - Michael Sandle (64)

BA - Quincy Hamilton (.321)

SB - Michael Sandle (23)

OPS - Quincy Hamilton (.966)

wRC+ - Quincy Hamilton (165)

IP - Aaron Brown (109.0)

W - Cesar Gomez (7)

SV - Danny Cody (6)

SO - Spencer Arrighetti (124)

ERA - Ray Gaither (3.92)

NOTABLES

Zach Daniels, OF

Daniels was a high upside pick from the 2020 draft and after a down 2021 season, he put together a great 2022 year. The 23-year-old led the team in HRs with 23 and posted a .894 OPS. He was one of just two prospects in the Astros system to have 20+ HR and 20+ SB. The upside in his potential is unmatched, and if he continues to improve in Double-A he could fly up the rankings.

J.C. Correa, C/INF

Correa followed up his first full season in the system with another good year in 2022. In 105 games for Asheville, he hit .309 with a .810 OPS. He also added 29 doubles and 64 RBI. He had a great year at the plate walking 8.2% of the time and striking out just 7.9% of the time. This all came while he was at a new position of catcher.

Luis Santana, INF

Santana was acquired via trade a few years ago but put together a really good 2022. The 23-year-old posted a .859 OPS with 23 2B, 11 HR, 62 RBI in 97 games. He was a steady bat all season long for Asheville and should get a good look in Corpus Christi in the 2023 season.

Kenedy Corona, OF

Another guy acquired via trade, Corona had a breakout 2022 season. The 22-year-old started in Single-A and hit .261 with a .837 OPS before earning a promotion to Asheville where he hit .290 with a .871 OPS. Overall he finished the season with 24 2B, 19 HR, 28 SB in 107 games.

Colin Barber, OF

Barber was seen as a breakout candidate and despite battling some injuries, he showed really potential with the bat. The left hander hit .298 with a .857 OPS in 63 games for Asheville. This was good for a 140 wRC+ and good walk and strikeout rates. He is still only 21.

Colton Gordon, LHP

Gordon was drafted in the 2021 draft but had Tommy John surgery shortly after being selected. He worked his way back this season and posted some gaudy numbers. The left hander pitched between rookie league, Single-A and High-A and posted a 2.35 ERA with 8 BB/78 K in 53.2 innings.

Spencer Arrighetti, RHP

On the surface, the ERA may look high (though 3.67 FIP), but he pitched the majority of the season at one of the best hitting environments in baseball. Still, the right-hander led the Astros system in strikeouts with 152 in just 106.2 innings. He finished the season in Double-A striking out 28 over 21 innings with a 3.43 ERA. Check out my interview with him here.

Be sure to follow on Twitter, @AstrosFuture, and like my Facebook page, facebook.com/AstrosFuture.