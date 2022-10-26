Oops! All Astros: Mauricio Maican & Shawn Dubin

Another pair of Astros feature in today’s seasonal review.

Mauricio Maican

Mauricio Maican is a five-foot-10, 150 lb. right-handed reliever from Cumana, VZ. Born on December 28, 2003, he signed his first professional deal with the Astros on February 5, 2022.

Maican joined the DSL Astros Orange squad in his first assignment, starting in three games and appearing in relief 10 times. On July 12, in a 3-0 win against the DSL Royals Glass, he struck out five over three shutout innings, allowing only one hit. On August 9, in a 7-1 win against the DSL Red Sox Blue, he struck out four over two hitless innings, earning his third win of the year.

Maican had stuff that could go anywhere. Neither he nor the batter (nor sometimes even the catcher) knew where the ball was going. True, he struck out 40 in only 22 2⁄ 3 innings for a ridiculous 15.9 K/9, but he also walked 29, hit six batters, and uncorked nine wild pitches. Opponents managed an unwieldy .185/.427/.284 slash line, while he allowed seven stolen bases in 10 attempts.

In spite of obvious control issues, Maican is still just 18-years-old, and will turn 19 before next season. It’s likely that he starts next season back in the Dominican League.

Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin is a six-foot-one, 171 lb. right-handed pitcher from Allegany, NY. Born on September 6, 1995, he was Houston’s 13th round choice in 2018 out of Georgetown College with the 402nd overall selection for $1000. The fraternity of ballplayers taken with the 402nd pick includes 10 players who have eventually reached the majors, led by Albert Pujols (101.6 WAR).

Dubin spent the first seasons of his pro career between the Low-A Tri-City ValleyCats, the Middle-A Quad Cities River Bandits, the then High-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers, and the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys. In 2019 with Fayetteville, he led the Carolina League with 132 strikeouts, a 6.48 H/9, and a 12.04 K/9.

Dubin started the 2022 campaign ranked as the number eight Astros prospect by MLB Pipeline, and spent the season at the Triple-A level with the Cowboys. On April 21, he struck out five over two shutout innings in a 6-3 win against the Tacoma Rainiers. On September 6, in a 4-0 loss to the Round Rock Express, he struck out six batters and allowed only one hit and no walks over four innings.