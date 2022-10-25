Astros Crawfish Boil: October 25th, 2022

World Series Waltz
- Schedule has dropped for the Fall Classic and here’s how and when to watch (MLB.com)
- The 2022 World Series is already noteworthy by featuring two teams with a 14-game win disparity (MLB.com)
- It will also feature yet another NL East team, which has not gone over well for the Astros in recent memory (Houston Chronicle)
- Nor in distant memory either, as this series will have shades of the 1980 NLCS running all through it (KHOU 11)
- With all the big boppers and playmakers in this year’s series, who do you think takes home the MVP hardware? (MLB.com)
- Here’s how those big name players made their way onto the rosters for both teams (MLB.com)
- A big part of the success the Astros have seen so far has been thanks to some otherworldly pitching (Astros.com)
- Yuli Gurriel may not have had a stellar season, but he sure looks like a man enjoying what may be a final ride through the postseason (The Athletic, $$$)
- I still can’t believe the Yankees turned to the 2004 Red Sox beating them in the ALCS for inspiration, and then got swept anyways (FanNation)
- People can keep being mad at the Astros, but they’re just going to keep on winning (AP News)
- Mattress Mack and World Series bets to hedge losses on his business are a Fall tradition in Houston (ESPN)
Around the League
- The Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy for manager as they continue to signal that they want to win (ESPN)
- Sounds like the Dodgers are looking to spend on Aaron Judge (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Mariners also look poised to do some wheeling and dealing, and have a rotation deep enough to give them some leverage to do so (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...