Astros Crawfish Boil: October 24th, 2022

Playoff Pachanga
- It only took 7 games for the Astros to demolish the competition and earn the right to represent the American League in the World Series (Astros.com)
- Highlights here, which have been on loop in my house for like an hour (MLB Video)
- Ladies and gentlemen, your ALCS MVP: Jeremy Peña (Astros.com)
- The Astros in the World Series has felt like an inevitability for months (FanGraphs)
- One of the themes coming this weekend will be “Do it for Dusty,” and I am here for it (Astros.com)
- Phillies fans are calling for Houston because they never learn (Houston Chronicle)
- Oz Ocampo is interviewing for the Marlins’ open Assistant GM position as more teams try to capture the Astros’ winning formula (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The World Series is set now with the Phillies having taken care of business in the NLCS after five games (MLB.com)
- And here’s how Philadelphia built one of the more unlikely LCS champions (MLB Trade Rumors)
- A big part of that was putting Bryce Harper in the lineup, and he delivered everything the team paid for (MLB.com)
- The offseason questions have already begun for the Padres, and number 1 is “Why wasn’t Hader pitching in Game 5?” (MLB.com)
- The Yankees have their own to answer, but the one ringing loudest is whether or not Aaron Judge will be back (ESPN)
- Looks like Terry Francona will be back in Cleveland’s dugout next season (ESPN)
