Remember that the Astros are going to the World Series and, believe me, there’s no way you can’t wake up with a smile on your face on Monday! On Sunday night, Houston sealed its ALCS swept against the Yankees and won its fifth American League pennant in franchise history, thanks to a 6-5 victory. Fall Classic, HERE WE GO!!!

For the 4th time in the last 6 years, we have won the American League Pennant! pic.twitter.com/lVFBJmHSkS — Houston Astros (@astros) October 24, 2022

Hours after the Phillies became the first team to advance to the World Series, the Astros went on a mission to get their ticket. And despite they didn’t have a good start in Game 4, they reacted like a team that wants to win it all.

The Yankees scored thrice against Lance McCullers Jr. over the first two innings to make it 3-0, but the Astros had a big-time rally in the fourth inning with four runs. With a game-tying, three-run home run against Néstor Cortés Jr., ALCS MVP Jeremy Peña kept his hot streak going while Yuli Gurriel stayed on fire and hit a go-ahead single to leave things 4-3.

The back-and-fort kept going as Anthony Rizzo tied the game at four with a single in the bottom fourth and outfielder Harrison Bader launched his fifth long ball of the postseason to put the Yankees ahead in the score 5-4.

However, the Astros had one more productive inning in their pocket. In the seventh, Yordan Álvarez came clutch against Jonathan Loáisiga and delivered a game-tying single to make it 5-5. Immediately, and facing Yankees closer Clay Holmes, Alex Bregman drove in Peña with the Astros’ final run of the game.

It was a matter of time before the Astros’ great bullpen sealed the win and got the golden ticket to join the Phillies as the two World Series teams. It was just too late for the Yankees as they were absolutely silenced in the final third of the contest – they failed to even get a hit against Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and closer Ryan Pressly, who carries a streak of 10 scoreless appearances in the postseason (11 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 18 SO).

The Astros remain perfect throughout this postseason with a 7-0 record after beating the Mariners in the ALDS and now the Yankees, whom they’ve defeated in 10 of their last 12 games. In fact, in the last 40 years, the Astros and the Tigers (2012) are the only teams to sweep the Yankees in the ALCS.

This trip to the World Series marks the Astros’ fourth Fall Classic appearance in the last six seasons. Both teams will have enough time to get ready and get some rest until the first pitch on Friday, when the best-of-seven battle kicks off at Minute Maid Park. Four more wins to go!

Now it’s time to celebrate wisely while we wait for the Phillies. Have a great night y’all! See you on Friday. The Astros are World Series bound!

