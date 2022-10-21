Astros Crawfish Boil: October 21st, 2022

Skip to main content
Two down...
By
CKuno
Playoff Pachanga
-
The Astros spotted the Yankees two runs and were still able to do the thing thanks to yet another strong pitching performance (Astros.com)
-
Highlights here for those who didn’t spend an hour watching highlights after the game last night (MLB Video)
-
Once again, it was the homers that brought home the bacon for the Astros last night (Astros.com)
-
And it was brought to you by Poppa Bregman yesterday, who was able to find his swing again after a down year in 2021 (Houston Chronicle)
-
But let’s not discount Yuli Gurriel in all of this, who found the right exact moment to turn his whole season around (Astros.com)
-
God bless Altuve, who is still radiating confidence and joy in spite of a historic postseason drought (Sports Radio 610)
-
Off day today, which is great for my nerves, but here’s the FAQ for tomorrow’s Game 3 (Astros.com)
-
Jeremy Pena has been a revelation in October, and he credits an adjustment to his batting stance (Sports Radio 610)
-
Speaking of Pena, Tucker and he are the Astros’ 2022 nominees for the Gold Glove (Sports Radio 610)
-
Weird moment last night when a fan ran on the field, but Altuve was gracious as all get out about it (ABC 13)
-
Yankees are down 0-2 right now, but they’re not out, and there is some history for teams who have dug themselves out of that hole (MLB.com)
-
Oh yeah, there’s another LCS going on tonight, and here’s the rundown (MLB.com)
-
It’s been The Year of the Starter in the postseason (538 Sports)
-
Looking back, how did the managers left behind in the ALDS do? (FanGraphs)
-
Looks like Joe Espada is getting a callback for the Marlins’ open managerial spot (MLB Trade Rumors)
