ALCS Game 2 Thread. October 20, 2022, 6:37 CT. Yankees @ Astros

Well, yesterday, the Astros’ big guns, Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker, all went hitless, but the Astros won. Go figure.
Home runs by supposedly over-the-hill, but suddenly-rejuvenated Yuli Gurriel, rookie Jeremy Pena, light-hitting Chas McCormick, and an RBI double by normally clueless Martin Maldonado, scored all the Astros runs, enough to support fine pitching by Justin Verlander and secure the 4-2 win.
In the playoffs, you take wins any way you can, but tonight let’s hope the big four get back on track and support lefty Framber Valdez, who faces the powerful right-handed sluggers of the Brox Bombers.
Game on TBS.
Here are the lineups.
Loading comments...