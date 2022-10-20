Astros Crawfish Boil: October 20th, 2022

Playoff Pachanga
- The Astros took Game 1 last night, but it took some flexing (Astros.com)
- Superb highlights here (Astros.com)
- But it wasn’t all bats thanks to the JV turning in an absolute masterclass in how to adjust when you don’t have your best stuff (Astros.com)
- And he was rewarded by overtaking Clayton Kershaw to become the postseason strikeout leader yet again (Houston Chronicle)
- Which really emphasized that the Yankees are going to need to overcome good pitching if they want to advance (MLB.com)
- And the current propensity for inconsistent AB’s ain’t helping either (The Athletic, $$$)
- Jeremy Pena has been as manna from heaven this October (Astros.com)
- And here’s a little background on his heart celebration in case you were looking for more info on it (Houston Chronicle)
- Speaking of celebrations, where exactly did the “Chas Chomp” come from? (KHOU 11)
- He hasn’t come alive in the ALCS yet, but Yordan Alvarez might just have the ability to make the Astros fluke-proof this postseason (538 Sports)
- Which is what you would expect from a player who is built like he is (ESPN)
- Game 2 is tonight, and here’s an FAQ for those looking for answers (MLB.com)
- Oh, apparently there’s another LCS going on right now and it’s all tied up thanks to some Southern California heroics (MLB.com)
- It especially helps when you have an all-world closer like Josh Hader (Sports Illustrated)
- The Nola sibling rivalry is a pretty cool little narrative going on over there right now as well (MLB.com)
- So, what does the remaining LCS teams tell us about the state of baseball this season? (Sports Illustrated, $$$)
- Fan favorite Josh Reddick is on his way to play baseball in Australia, but it sounds like that’ll be the end of the road for his career (MLB Trade Rumors)
