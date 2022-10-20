Oops! All Astros: Bryan Perez & Jimmy Endersby

Another pair of Astros on our quest to review all of them.

Bryan Perez

Bryan Perez is a five-foot-11, 160 lb. right-handed reliever from Santiago, DR. Born on April 14, 2000, he was signed out of Cal St. Bakersfield after going undrafted on July 17 of last year.

Perez pitched 13 2⁄ 3 innings for the Astros stateside rookie club last year in the FCL. He remained in the Florida-based league for the 2022 campaign. On July 5 in a 10-3 win against the FCL Cardinals, he struck out six over three innings for his first save.

In 17 appearances out of the bullpen in total, Perez was tagged for an opposing slash of .211/.357/.289 and a 1.459 WHIP. He struck out 29 over 24 2⁄ 3 innings for a 10.6 K/9, but walked 17. Although he allowed 13 runs, only eight were earned for a 2.92 ERA. He finished 3-1 with the one save.

Perez has certainly shown the Astros enough to move up a level. He should start the 2023 season with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Jimmy Endersby

Jimmy Endersby is a six-foot-one, 194 lb. right-handed starting pitcher from Anaheim, CA. Born on January 6, 1998, he played his college ball with Cal State Fullerton. Although he posted a 1.103 WHIP and struck out 53 over 45 1⁄ 3 innings, he was undrafted. The Astros signed him through free agency in 2020.

Endersby split his first professional campaign, 2021, between the High-A Asheville Tourists and the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks. He finished with an aggregate 7-7 record with a 3.90 ERA in 24 appearances, including 17 starts. He collected 110 strikeouts in 97 innings for a 10.2 K/9, but also allowed a worse-than-average 1.423 WHIP.

No matter though. Endersby showed Houston that he could hang. He started the 2022 season still with the Hooks, and started in 12 of his 16 appearances. He whiffed 66 batters in 72 innings, with a 3.88 ERA and a 1.444 WHIP. On April 20, he struck out five and gave up only one hit through 5 2⁄ 3 shutout innings as the Hooks topped the Arkansas Travelers, 2-0. On June 24, he struck out eight and allowed no runs on three hits and zero walks, lasting seven innings of a 4-3 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Just after the All Star break, Endersby was promoted to the Triple-A level with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. He struck out 11 Isotopes in five innings on September 2 in a 9-2 win against Albuquerque.

Through the entire season between the two levels, Endersby allowed an opposing slash line of .266/.360/.456, striking out 99 in 116 2⁄ 3 innings. His 1.586 WHIP was less-than-ideal, as was his 5.32 ERA. He was 4-8 overall.

Although Endersby wasn’t lights out by any stretch, he did enough to move up through the ranks very quickly. Houston believes they have something here, and will probably start him next season back with the Cowboys.