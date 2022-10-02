Jeremy Peña, Luis García shine against Rays as Astros win 3-1

Astros’ youngsters Jeremy Peña and Luis García were key contributors to come up with the win 3-1 against the Rays in the final game of the three-game series. The 25-year-olds kept their hot streaks going as Peña drove in all three runs and García won his seventh straight decision in his final start of the regular season.

Peña didn’t wait too long. In the first inning, after José Altuve got on base to lead off the game, the young shortstop took deep two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber off his first pitch. It was Peña’s 21st homer of the season and fifth over his last 20 starts.

Even though the Rays wasted no time to answer back as they scored once in the second, García held off the opposition throughout his outing. With 84 pitches (52 strikes), the right-hander won his 15th game of the season (15-8) and went six innings of three hits, one earned run, one walk, and four strikeouts. Thanks to his Sunday performance, García lowered his ERA to 3.72.

In his last eight starts, Luis Garcia is now 7-0 with a 3.20 ERA. His seven wins since August 12 leads the American League, and he's tied with Shohei Ohtani for No. 4 on the season-long list with 15 wins.



García, who set a new career-high for innings pitched (157.1), posted a 3.20 ERA over his streak of seven winning decisions (eight starts).

With García locked up on the mound, Peña’s offensive showing was far from over. He recorded a two-out single in the fifth and another one in the seventh to bring home the Astros’ third and final run of the afternoon. Jeremy finished 3-for-4 and had a triple plus a home run during this series.

To get things done, the Astros used Ryne Stanek, Bryan Abreu, and Rafael Montero for the final third of the game. Montero picked up his 14th save of the year – a good number for someone who’s not the actual closer of the team.

With this win, the Astros reached 104 in 2022, the second-highest mark in franchise history and only below the 107-mark they achieved back in 2019.

From Monday to Wednesday, the Astros will host the Phillies for the final series of this regular season. This will mark the Phillies’ first trip to Minute Maid Park since September 2012. Lance McCullers Jr. and Aaron Nola are expected to pitch as starters in the series opener.

