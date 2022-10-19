Filed under: ALCS Game 1 Thread. October 19, 2022, 6:37 CT. Yankees @ Astros Probable Cy Young winner Justin Verlander goes against Jameson Taillon in Game One of the ALCS on TBS By William Metzger(bilbos) Oct 19, 2022, 5:36pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ALCS Game 1 Thread. October 19, 2022, 6:37 CT. Yankees @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports For more on TCB about this game and upcoming series, see the links below. Here are the lineups: More From The Crawfish Boxes Taking Stock - Spencer Arrighetti NLCS Game 2 Open Thread, 3:35 CT. Phillies @ Padres A few Issues as the Astros Enter Game 1 of the 2022 ALCS Small Samples Can Run Amok In The Postseason Oops! All Astros: Freddy Guilamo & Jacob Coats 2022 AL Championship Series Poll: New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Loading comments...
Loading comments...