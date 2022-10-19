Oops! All Astros: Freddy Guilamo & Jacob Coats

It’s day 38 of our comprehensive system review.

I know the Astros will be kicking off the ALCS tonight, but if I want to finish this series by Spring Training, I have to keep writing. Onward!

Freddy Guilamo

Freddy Guilamo is a five-foot-11, 160 lb. catcher from La Romana, DR. Born on December 10, 2000, he signed his first professional contract with the Astros on September 13, 2018. After spending his first two professional seasons at the rookie level, he started the 2022 campaign with the Low-A Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

On May 20, in a 13-2 triumph against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Guilamo collected three RBI on a pair of hits, including a home run. It was his only multi-hit game of the season. In 55 games for the Peckers, he slashed .120/.186/.230, but nearly a quarter of his hits were home runs (six-of-26). He struck out 84 times in 199 plate appearances. He completed the season back at the rookie level with the FCL Astros Orange, going four-for-19 in nine games.

Defensively, Guilamo totaled 461 innings behind the plate, registering a .982 fielding percentage and passing 18 balls. He threw out 21-of-110 trying to steal (19 percent). He also played 53 2⁄ 3 innings at first base, with a .935 fPct.

I don’t know if Guilamo has shown enough to stay on, but if the FO elects to keep him he should begin once again with the Woodpeckers.

Jacob Coats

Jacob Coats is a tall drink of water. At six-foot-six and 235 lbs., the right-handed reliever cuts an imposing figure from the hill. Born on June 4, 1998, he played his collegiate ball with the Houston Baptist Huskies. He struck out 91 in 103 innings over two years, with a 1.583 WHIP and a 5.85 ERA. The Astros signed him through free agency on January 11, 2022.

Coats started his season at the Low-A level with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, going 2-1 and striking out 21 in 14 2⁄ 3 innings over seven games. He pitched to a 1.432 WHIP and allowed only three earned runs (but four unearned) for a 1.84 ERA. On May 14, his last Peckers game, he struck out seven Mudcats in 2 2⁄ 3 frames in an 8-6 win versus Carolina.

Although he only spent about five weeks at the low-A level, the Astros pushed him to the High-A level with the Asheville Tourists. This is likely due to his reaching his 24th birthday in the middle of the season.

On July 7, Coats struck out three over three shutout innings in a 6-0 loss to the Rome Braves. That was likely his best look over 25 appearances for the Tourists. Overall, he struck out 43 in 34 1⁄ 3 innings, but also walked 28 and gave up 37 hits and 28 earned runs for a 1.893 WHIP and a 7.34 ERA.

The book on Coats is a mixed bag. He’s got pretty good strikeout stuff, but struggles to keep batters off-balance. Still, I think the Astros saw enough to keep Coats on for a little while longer with the Tourists. That’s where I think he’ll start the 2023 season.